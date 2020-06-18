Share:

ISLAMABAD - She announced she was expecting her first child with fiancé Orlando Bloom, later this year, back in March. And Katy Perry was absolutely glowing as she flaunted her baby bump, while enjoying fresh air in the desert. Alongside the beaming photos, posted to Instagram, many fans assumed the artist’s caption was teasing a new song. The Never Really Over singer, 35, seemed to take in the beautiful desert landscape. She wore a tie-dye mini dress in pastel hues, that features a frayed hem, under a multi-colored fringe poncho. For a chic look, Katy teamed it with strappy brown sandals, and dangling gem earrings. She kept her platinum blonde hair tied back in a sleek bun, as she lifted her chin toward the sky.