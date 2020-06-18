Share:

PESHAWAR - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Secretary Dr Kazim Niaz here Wednesday directed authorities concerned to take strict measures against violators of standard operating procedures (SOPs) notified by government to control COVID-19.

According to a detailed report submitted at Provincial Management Unit at Chief Secretary Office, 21,274 raids were conducted in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa today out of which warning was issued to 5,420 people besides imposing a fine of Rs8,45,412 against 230 business units and 263 units were sealed.

A total of 5,737 raids were conducted in Peshawar against which warning issued to 1,764 people and Rs3,59,512 fine imposed on 638 business units besides sealing of 205 units. In Hazara division, 3,982 raids were conducted against which warning issued to 1,127 business units and Rs1,79,200 fine was imposed against 339 units and 12 units sealed. In Kohat division 1,860 raids were conducted, warning issued to 301 units and Rs36,900 fine against 36 business units were imposed and seven units were sealed.

In Malakand division, 5,978 raids were conducted against which warning were issued to 1, 271 units, Rs1,36,300 fine imposed on 101 units and seven units were sealed. In Mardan division, 1,618 raids were conducted against which Rs94, 700 fine was imposed on 86 units and 10 units were sealed. In Bannu division, 1,510 raids conducted against which warning issued to 351 units, Rs30,300 fine imposed on 24 units and 22 business units were sealed.

In Dera Ismail Khan division, a total of 589 raids were conducted against which 234 units were warned and Rs8,500 fine imposed.

In last 14 days, a total of 3,07,649 raids were conducted in the province out of which 78,932 persons warned, Rs15.88842 million fine imposed and 6,049 units were sealed.