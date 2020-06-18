PESHAWAR - The Inspector General of Police Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sanaullah Abbasi has assured the business community to take up their genuine issues and reservations regarding Pak-Afghan bilateral trade, Afghan transit trade and export and corona lockdown with the government and authorities concerned.
Talking to members of the traders, industrialists and exporters in a meeting, he said that police department was committed to facilitating the business community, and promoting legitimate trade and businesses and ensuring strict enforcement of government initiatives and policies.
The meeting was chaired by Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) acting president, Shahid Hussain.
Shahid Hussain in his welcome address demanded of the government to allow traders to keep their business open till 9PM, which can help reduce expansion of corona virus chances with less crowed in bazaars.
He said the traders have always played a pivotal role in the national economy through payment of taxes and generated massive employment, so the dignity of the community should be kept on top during imposition of the corona lockdown.
He urged the authorities concerned to take pragmatic steps to remove hurdles in the way of bilateral trade between Pakistan and Afghanistan and end mal-administration on Pak-Afghan routes.
The SCCI chief also urged the police to ensure protection of the business community and take proactive steps for elimination of incidents of robbery, street crimes, extortions, kidnapping for ransom and snatching. Shahid Hussain appealed to the border management to enforce equal policy for transit trade and export.
On the occasion, leader of the United Business Group, Ilyas Bilour, the SCCI vice president Jalil Jan, former president FPCCI Ghazanfar Bilour, Chief Capital Police Officer Peshawar, Muhammad Ali Gandapur, SCCI former president, Riaz Arshad, Zahidullah Shinwari, Haji Afzal, Chairman of SCCI Standing Committee on Law Enforcement Agencies Liaison, Malik Imran, members of the executive committee, SCCI former VP, Ziaul Haq Sarhadi, former chairman of All Pakistan Commercial Exporters’ Association, Manzoor Elahi, high police officials, traders, industrialists, office- bearers of the trade unions and associations of different bazaars were present.
Police chief Sanaullah Abbasi said the police department was committed to facilitating the business community and also to give a boost to legitimate trade and export by discouraging unregulated trade and export. He said that steps were being taken to provide facilities to enhance Pak-Afghan bilateral and transit trade between the two countries.