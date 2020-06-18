Share:

PESHAWAR - The Inspector General of Police Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sanaul­lah Abbasi has assured the busi­ness community to take up their genuine issues and reservations regarding Pak-Afghan bilater­al trade, Afghan transit trade and export and corona lockdown with the government and authorities concerned.

Talking to members of the trad­ers, industrialists and exporters in a meeting, he said that police de­partment was committed to facil­itating the business community, and promoting legitimate trade and businesses and ensuring strict enforcement of government initia­tives and policies.

The meeting was chaired by Sar­had Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) acting president, Shahid Hussain.

Shahid Hussain in his welcome address demanded of the govern­ment to allow traders to keep their business open till 9PM, which can help reduce expansion of corona virus chances with less crowed in bazaars.

He said the traders have always played a pivotal role in the nation­al economy through payment of taxes and generated massive em­ployment, so the dignity of the community should be kept on top during imposition of the corona lockdown.

He urged the authorities con­cerned to take pragmatic steps to remove hurdles in the way of bi­lateral trade between Pakistan and Afghanistan and end mal-ad­ministration on Pak-Afghan routes.

The SCCI chief also urged the police to ensure protection of the business community and take pro­active steps for elimination of in­cidents of robbery, street crimes, extortions, kidnapping for ransom and snatching. Shahid Hussain ap­pealed to the border management to enforce equal policy for transit trade and export.

On the occasion, leader of the United Business Group, Ilyas Bilour, the SCCI vice president Jalil Jan, former president FPC­CI Ghazanfar Bilour, Chief Capital Police Officer Peshawar, Muham­mad Ali Gandapur, SCCI former president, Riaz Arshad, Zahidul­lah Shinwari, Haji Afzal, Chair­man of SCCI Standing Commit­tee on Law Enforcement Agencies Liaison, Malik Imran, members of the executive committee, SCCI former VP, Ziaul Haq Sarhadi, former chairman of All Pakistan Commercial Exporters’ Associa­tion, Manzoor Elahi, high police officials, traders, industrialists, office- bearers of the trade un­ions and associations of different bazaars were present.

Police chief Sanaullah Abba­si said the police department was committed to facilitating the busi­ness community and also to give a boost to legitimate trade and ex­port by discouraging unregulat­ed trade and export. He said that steps were being taken to pro­vide facilities to enhance Pak-Af­ghan bilateral and transit trade between the two countries.