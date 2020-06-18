Share:

LAHORE - Lahore Arts Council (LAC) Executive Director Saman Rai expressed deep sense of grief over the demise of veteran TV show host Tariq Aziz on Wednesday. In a statement on Wednesday, she said that Tariq Aziz had performed his world famous programme in Alhamra for many decades. Saman Rai maintained that Tariq Aziz introduced many trends through his work, he was an institution, adding that he was a role model for young people in competing and maintaining high values in his programmes. She prayed that may Allah Almighty give Tariq Aziz a high position in heaven and grant patience to his family. PTI Punjab President condoles death of Tariq Aziz Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Punjab President Ejaz Chaudhry has expressed deep sense of sorrow over the death of famous TV compare, actor and poet Tariq Aziz. In his statement here on Wednesday, he prayed that may Almighty Allah rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear the loss with equanimity. He said that Tariq Aziz introduced a new dimension of TV comparing and he was known for his unique style.