RAWALPINDI - A man shot dead his brother apparently over a land dispute in DhokeChach at Chontra.

The dead body was moved to DHQ Hospital for post-mortem where the deceased was identified as Rukhsar. Police Station (PS) Chontra has registered case and begun investigation.

According to details, a brawl occurred between Iftikhar and his brother Rukhsar over land dispute in DhokeChach, a village of Chontra. During fight, Iftikhar whipped out weapon and fired at Rukhsar killing him on the spot. After committing crime, the killer managed to escape from the scene. Police rushed to the crime scene and moved dead body to hospital for autopsy besides collecting evidences.