ISLAMABAD - The import of mobile phones into the country has witnessed an increase of 63.17 per cent during the eleven months of financial year (2019-20) as compared to the corresponding period of last year.

Pakistan imported mobile phones worth US $1138.641 million during July-May (2019-20) as compared to the imports of $697.813 million during July-May (2018-19), showing growth of 63.17 per cent, according to the latest data issued by Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

On year-on year basis, the import of mobile phones witnessed increased of 68.76 per cent in May 2020, as compared to the imports of the same month of last year.

The mobile phones imports during May 2020 were recorded at $111.059 million against the imports of $65.810 million in May 2019.

On month-on-month basis, the imports of mobile phones also increased by 133.22 per cent during May 2020, as compared to the imports of $47.619 million during April 2020, according to the data.

It is pertinent to mention here that the country’s trade deficit witnessed significant reduction in eleven months of current financial year and declined by 27.75 per cent as compared to the corresponding period of last year.

The exports witnessed decrease of 6.85% and reached to $19.801 billion against the exports of $21.256 billion of the same period of last year. On the other hand, the country’s imports witnessed significant decrease of 18.93 per cent and went down from $50.410 billion last financial year to $40.866 billion of same period of current financial year.