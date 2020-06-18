Share:

ISLAMABAD - Raising strong objections over the economic policies of each other’s governments, the opposition and government MNAs in Wednesday’s National Assembly proceedings continued debate on federal budget 2020-21

The opposition for the third consecutive day raised the matter about not presenting pink books, which is considered an important budget document.

The government side assured to take notice on the matter repeatedly raised by the opposition members in their speeches.

The house witnessed very thin presence from both sides of aisles as the lawmakers mostly after delivering their speeches on federal budget 2020-21 left the house.

Minister of State for Climate Change Zartaj Gul, taking part in debate, criticized previous governments for doing nothing for the development of any sector. The previous government had not taken interest in forest areas of the country. This government, she claimed, has raised three lac acre forests only in KP.

“For the first time ample resources have been earmarked for the construction of water reservoirs to overcome the shortage of water,” she said , mentioning that Rs 118 billion have been allocated for communications . She said that mega projects will also be executed in Southern Punjab during the current government era. About her ministry, she said PTI’s government has focused on issues related to the issue of climate change.

PML-N’s Rana Sana Ullah, on his turn, said that there were no long term or short plans in the second budget of the federal government. He said that this government had not taken any action against the Sugar mafia. “The price of one kilogram sugar was Rs 55 in PML-N’s government era and now it has touched Rs85,” he said, mentioning that this government had not provided homes to the poor people of the country despite its claims.

“What to talk about giving jobs to the young people this government has deprived thousands of peoples from their jobs,” he said, PML-N government in its era had reduced the electricity crisis.

JUI-F’s Maulana Asad Mehmood said this government has not provided any relief to masses in the budget 2020-21. “Where is the claim of stopping daily Rs12 billion corruption,” he said, adding that this government would try to hide behind the Corona crisis. He said that this government should take back illegal NFC award notification.

MMA’s MNA Maulana Akbar Chitrali , taking part in debate, asked the government to get rid of avoid interest free business as it would help for the progress of the country. He demanded a ten percent increase in the salaries and pensions of government servants.