LAHORE - Pakistan young pacer Naseem Shah has said that this is his first tour to England and he is keen to make it ‘remarkable’ by performing well.

The young pacer said this during an online session with sports journalists here on Wednesday. “This is my first tour to England, so I will try to make it memorable by performing well against the hosts. We have experienced bowlers who are capable of dismissing the England batting line-up. With such a good combination, I am hopeful that we will deliver and make our tour remarkable.”

Naseem said he is capable of bowling the fastest delivery but right now his focus is to bowl exceptionally and help the team win the series. “I feel I can bowl the fastest delivery, for which more focus, practice and hard work is needed. But right now, I am keen to bowl exceptionally against English team and not only try to get maximum wickets but also try to help my side register crucial victories and win the Test series.”

The youngster has hailed the presence of fast-bowling great Waqar Younis in the coaching staff. “I want to be among the top three bowlers in the world. Our bowling coach Waqar Younis is guiding me well. I will try to increase my speed but my focus is also on my line and length, which, if maintained during the England tour, will surely help me perform exceptionally.”

Naseem also warned England against treating him like a kid when the two sides clash in a series later this year. The much-anticipated series is currently scheduled to start from August 1 and involves three Tests and as many T20Is. “If they (England) treat me like a small kid, it will be their big loss. Age doesn’t matter rather it’s my bowling that matters, so they need to take me seriously.”

The fast bowler, who earlier this year became the youngest hat-trick taker in the history of Test cricket, admitted that he doesn’t know the names of many English batsmen but is hopeful of having a memorable tour. “I don’t have any specific England batsman that I want to target. I don’t know the names of England batsmen except for Joe Root, but I will try to dismiss as many as possible,” Naseem said.

Lauding the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for arranging online lectures of former cricket greats for the national as well as upcoming cricketers, Naseem said: “I am grateful to the PCB for arranging such fruitful lectures for us, which benefit us a lot. We learnt a lot of significant things from the former greats and also got important tips from them, which will help us during the England tour. We will surely utilize all our skills and techniques as well as those important tips to help our side win the Test matches as well as the series.”