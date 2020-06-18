Share:

ISLAMABAD - Ministry of National Health Services (NHS) and Aga Khan Universi­ty (AKU) on Wednesday partnered to improve treatment standards for critically-ill COVID-19 patients.

The ministry, in a state­ment, said that Aga Khan University has partnered with the health ministry to offer a range of train­ing, tele-consultations, and assessment of ICU fa­cilities across the country aimed at supporting treat­ment for hospitalized, ill COVID-19 patients.

The initiative between the University and the Health Services Acade­my, a public sector health institute, working under the umbrella of the Min­istry of National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination, was launched on Wednesday.