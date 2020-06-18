Share:

LAHORE - Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar has said that coronavirus has become uncontrollable, but if people follow Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs), corona can be controlled.

He said, those who do not follow the SOPs to avoid coronavirus will suffer themselves and also endanger the lives of others.

For God’s sake, people should not go out of their homes to take corona and give it to others.

We will not allow conditions like America and Germany to arise in Pakistan. We will not leave those who lost their jobs in the corona crisis alone. We stand with them.

Governor Punjab while talking to various delegations on Wednesday said that it was time to implement SOPs without any delay.

Corona is affecting not only Pakistan but the whole world and economic superpower countries like the United States have also been affected. In these circumstances, Pakistan softened the corona lockdown to save the business community and the people from economic problems.

But it is sad to say that the people did not take corona seriously, which is why the government is being forced to take measures like smart lockdown on Wednesday.

It is still the responsibility of the people to follow the SOPs. He said, protect you from corona and protect others from corona. We can never afford situations like the United States and Germany in Pakistan. Therefore, we have no option but to take precautionary measures against corona.

Governor Punjab said that the government led by Prime Minister Imran Khan is with the poor families in this hour of need and we too have so far provided rations to more than 1.2 million people through the PDN platform.

The bereaved families will never be left alone, Governor added.