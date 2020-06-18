Share:

5,358 new coronavirus cases have surfaced in the country over the last twenty-four hours, taking the total tally to 160,118.

These include 60,138 in Punjab, 59,983 in Sindh, 19,613 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 8,794 in Balochistan, 9,637 in Islamabad, 1,213 in Gilgit-Baltistan and 740 in Azad Kashmir.

Punjab remains the worst-hit province by the pandemic followed by Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan.

According to the latest figures by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC), the death toll from the virus stands at 3093 with 118 deaths reported over the last twenty-four hours. 31,500 Corona tests were carried out during this period.

59,215 patients have so far recovered from the disease.

Furthermore, 1,202 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Punjab, 916 in Sindh, 755 in KP, 94 in Islamabad, 93 in Balochistan, 18 in GB and 15 in Azad Kashmir.

