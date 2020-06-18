Share:

Pakistan and Russia have agreed to take forward the important bilateral agenda and close cooperation in the regional context.

In a telephonic conversation with Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi underlined that Pakistan considers Russia an important partner and desires to forge a long-term and multi-dimensional partnership with Russia.

The two Foreign Minister discussed matters of mutual interest, including the COVID-19 pandemic, cooperation at the multilateral fora, prospects of enhanced bilateral cooperation, and regional issues were discussed.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi offered condolences on the loss of precious lives in Russia due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Foreign Minister apprised his Russian counterpart of Prime Minister Imran Khan's call for "Global Initiative on Debt Relief" for developing countries.

He said coordinated and comprehensive actions are essential to create fiscal space needed by the developing world to deal with the socio-economic impacts of COVID-19.

The Russian Foreign Minister expressed support for debt relief initiative and assured to play a positive role.