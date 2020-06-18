Share:

“Mathematical reasoning may be regarded rather schematically as the exercise of a combination of two facilities, which we may call intuition and ingenuity.”

-Alan Turing

Born on 23 June 1912, Alan Mathison Turing was a British mathematician, cryptanalyst, logician, and computer scientist, widely regarded as the founding father of computer science and artificial intelligence systems. During the Second World War, Turing worked for the Government Code and Cypher School at Bletchley, Britain’s codebreaking centre.

Turing’s contributions were instrumental in deciphering German crypted messages, with his machine breaking the code of the Enigma and helping the Allies defeat the Nazis in many critical junctures in the war. It is believed that Turing’s work helped reduce the span of the war by more than two years, saving over 14 million lives in the process.

Despite this, Turing was not recognized for his accomplishments during his lifetime due to most of his work being covered by the Official Secrets Act and due to issues of sexuality, with Turing being a homosexual; an act condemned within British society at the time. He died on 7 June 1954 due to cyanide poisoning at 41 years of age, being one of the most influential men of the 20th Century.