ISLAMABAD - Former PCB Board of Governors members Shakil Shaikh and Numan Butt have filed a constitutional petition under Article 184(3) of the constitution of Islamic Republic of Pakistan 1973 in the Supreme Court of Pakistan on Wednesday and its diary number (8283/2020) has been issued. The constitutional petition has been filed through renowned counsel Mohammad Asad Rajput. Notices to all respondents have been dispatched by the Advocate-on-Record. According to petition, the petitioners are Shakil Shaikh and Numan Butt while the respondents are Federation of Pakistan through Ministry of Inter Provincial Coordination, Pakistan Cricket Board through its Chairman, PCB Chairman Ehsan Mani, PCB Chief Executive Office Wasim Khan, all BoGs members and PCB Chief Operating Officer Salman Naseer. The petitioners have also moved a stay application for restraining the respondents from performing their duties in official capacity till the decision of the petition. The petitioners have prayed to the Supreme Court of Pakistan as under: a) declare that fundamental rights of the Petitioners and the Citizens of Pakistan cannot and should not be violated by any means by the Respondents particularly by promulgating an authoritarian Constitution of PCB 2019, in a non-democratic and non-transparent manner b) declare PCB Constitution 2019 (notification dated 19-8-2019) as void ab initio, unlawful and cancelled c) order the suspension of Respondent Nos. 2 to 12 from their respective offices and constitute a body/forum/committee to manage, administer and effectively run the day to day affairs of PCB, till the decision of this petition.