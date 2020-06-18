Share:

ATTOCK - The tehsil administration Hassanabdal along with a team of Punjab Food Authority (PFA) raided a factory and sealed it for not maintaining hygienic condition at the production unit besides substandard production. Assistant Commissioner Adnan Anjum Raja along with a team of PFA raided a factory established in a house in DhokeMiskeen and found that gram and pulses were being processed with sub-standard quality of products besides there was no implementation of hygiene protocol. Talking to newsmen, Mr Raja said that in order to ensure the implementation of fortification programme and provision of quality food products to the masses, the raid was conducted with the officials of Punjab Food Authority and huge quantity of raw food products have been confiscated.