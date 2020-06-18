Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan People’s Party yesterday demanded constitution of a joint investigation team (JIT) to probe Prime Minister Imran Khan and his team’s alleged foreign assets.

Speaking at a news conference here, PPP leader Senator Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar said a JIT should be constituted on the document presented to the 10-member bench of the Supreme Court by the Judge of Supreme Court Qazi Faez Isa.

“The document shows that there are properties of Prime Minister Imran Khan and his advisers in Britain,” he said, flanked by Nazir Dhoki.

Khokhar, the spokesperson to PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, said that a similar kind of JITs were formed in the cases of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, former president Asif Ali Zardari and Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

He said that PPP will also approach Election Commission of Pakistan in this regard despite the fact that “ECP has not yet decided foreign funding case against Imran Khan and for this reason there is no hope with ECP.”

Earlier, Justice Qazi Faez claimed that there were a number of properties in London in the name of Assets Recovery Unit’s chairman Mirza Shahzad Akbar as well as other leaders of the Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf, including Prime Minister Imran Khan and former military ruler Pervez Musharraf.

In an application submitted to the Supreme Court, Justice Isa said the properties could be checked using the search engine 192.com as the ARU chairman’s himself claimed.

If the search results are to be believed than Shahzad Akbar owned five properties in the UK, former special assistant to PM Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan owned one, Zulfikar Bukhari seven, Mohammad Usman Dar three, Jehangir Khan Tareen one, Pervez Musharraf two and Imran Khan six properties in the UK.

Senator Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar said that attack on Justice Qazi Faez Isa was an attack on the entire Pakistani nation. He also condemned the way Supreme Court was treated.

“Justice Qazi Faez Isa presenting the document said that this document was acquired from the same source from which detail of his properties were acquired. This document shows the number of properties owned by the prime minister Imran Khan and his advisors in Britain,” he said.

Senator Khokhar said that this was an important piece of information and the PPP wanted the same treatment as was given in the cases of the PPP and the Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) leaders’ cases.

“The law should be applied equally. This document is presented in the Supreme Court by no other than a judge of the Supreme Court,” he said.

The lawmaker said that why and how a judge of Supreme Court was spied on. He demanded action against those who wanted to make the Supreme Court their subordinate.

Senator Khokhar said it was true that “we had brought Hafeez Sheikh but when we realised the realities, we removed him and replaced him with Saleem Mandviwalla.”