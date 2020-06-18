Share:

ISLAMABAD - President Dr. Arif Alvi has asked the management of the Institute of Regional Studies (IRS) to re-define goals of the institute with special focus on expanding its research scope.

During a presentation given by Acting President IRS Nadeem Riyaz on the role of IRS here at Aiwan-e-Sadr, President Alvi said the Institute needed to develop and strengthen linkages with regional and international institutes and think-tanks in area of research.

In order to achieve the desired results in area of policy-based research, the President, being the patron-in-chief of IRS, directed the institute to improve its Charter so as to meet the requirements of modern day’s research.

He also asked to expedite the process of appointing the members of Board of Governors enabling the institute to smoothly run its affairs.

Nadeem Riyaz explained the importance and contribution of the institute in developing human resource and undertaking research publications.

He said a number of scholars, researchers and students had benefited from the platform of the IRS.