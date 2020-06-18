Share:

ISLAMABAD - In a strange move, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government Wednesday in the Senate opposed its own money bill that seeks travel benefits for the families of the parliamentarians amid Covid-19 outbreak in the country. The government acted belated to oppose proposed amendment to the parliamentarians’ salaries and allowances act after the house, through voice vote, adopted report of the Senate Finance Committee clearing the draft bill. The proposed Members of Parliament (Salaries and Allowances) (Amendment) Bill 2020, which if passed by the National Assembly, would allow parliamentarians to transfer 25 business class domestic air tickets, given to them annually, transferable to their family members. The government had laid a copy of the money bill in the Senate on June 5 seeking recommendations on it to the lower house as required under Article 73 of the Constitution.