RAWALPINDI, - The Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) has lauded the Punjab government approach aiming to promote trade and business activities by reducing tax rates. RCCI President Saboor Malik in a statement Wednesday said that tax reduction on more than 20 services from 16 per cent to 5 per cent in the proposed Punjab financial bill 2020-21 would be helpful to boost business activities. He said that tax exemption given to hotels, motels, wedding halls, IT services and tour operators was a laudable step of the provincial govt. “The waiver of fines on property and motor tax is also a praiseworthy step of the government during the prevailing situation”, he remarked. Saboor said that the provincial government has adopted a business friendly approach, adding RCCI hoped that the federal government will also give similar exemptions and adopt similar move towards boosting the business activities.