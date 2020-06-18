Share:

Karachi - The Sindh government on Wednesday increased the allocation of health budget from 120.486 billion for the financial year 2019-20 to Rs139.178 billion for the next financial year 2020-21.

The budget of the health department is divided into two major segments which include health services and medical education.

Some of the major development initiativesas the CM highlighted for the next financial year 2020-21 as follows:

The budget of Health Department is divided into two major segments, Health Services and Medical Education. The budget estimates for Health Department for financial year 2019-20 was Rs.120.486 billion which has been increased to Rs.139.178 billion for the next financial year 2020-21. Rs.7billion has been allocated in next financial year 2020-21 for nine vertical Programs to combat/control Polio, TB, Aids, Lady Health Worker Program, Hepatitis control, expanded program for Immunization and others. These Programs have also been shifted from development to regular budget in next financial year 2020-21. Main features include Rs.559.4 million for TB Control Program, Rs.5.5 billion are allocated for a multi-sectoral Accelerated Action Plan for reduction of stunting & malnutrition in various departments including health. Rs.1.2 billion for Lady Health Worker (LHW) Program, Rs.1.9 billion for Prevention & Control of Hepatitis in Sindh, Rs.267.9 million for Maternal, Neonatal and Child Health Program, Rs.2.3 billion for EPI Program Sindh, Rs1 billion for 200 Bed Infectious Disease Control Hospital at NIPA, Karachi, Rs.1.0 billion, Rs.1.0 billion for upgradation and operationalization of newly completed 22 Health facilities, Rs.234.6 million for upgradation of Health care services for Lyari General Hospital Karachi and Rs.521.1 million for taken over health facilities of Proscribed organizations in Sindh.

During current financial year 2019-20, Rs.4 billion has been allocated as Special Grant for Indus Hospital Karachi. Out of this Rs.2 billion is for its current operation and Rs.2 billion for Expansion of Indus Hospital.

Rs.1.5 billion has been allocated for Purchase of plant and machinery in existing health facilities in Sindh and Rs.250 million has been allocated for purchase of furniture and fixtures for health facilities in Sindh.

Moreover, Rs.5.1 billion has been allocated to NICVD, Karachi, Rs.5.1 billion has been allocated to SICVD(Lyari Karachi, Larkana, Sehwan, Hyderabad, Sukkur, T.M. Khan, Shaheed Benaziabad, Khairpur, Mithi and Karachi), Rs.2.5 billion has been adopted for PPP Node Health department, Rs.3.6 billion has been adopted for the Institute of Pir Abdul Qadir Shah Jillani, Gambat, Rs.300.0 million has been allocated to Institute of Ophthalmology& Visual Sciences Hyderabad Rs.600.0 million is allocated for Jacobabad Institute of Medical Sciences, Rs.1.7 billion has been allocated for SMBB Trauma Centre Karachi, Rs.300.0 million has been allocated for Shahdadpur Institute of Medical Sciences, Rs.5.6 billion has been allocated to SIUT, Rs.6.5 billion has been allocated to PPHI Sindh, Rs.500.0 million has been allocated to NIBD, Rs.900.0 million has been allocated for Child Life Foundation, Rs.100.0 million has been allocated for Institute of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation Karachi and Rs.365.0 million has been allocated to Health Care Commission, Karachi.

Grant in Aid for various health activities in Health Department Secretariat has also been proposed for the next financial year 2020-21. Main allocation includes Rs.312.0 million as Grant-in-Aid for Remuneration of Polio Workers in Sindh, Rs.200 million for Grant-in-Aid for Kidney Center Karachi, Rs.431.1 million as Grant-in-Aid for Medicine of Blood Cancer Patients, Rs.160.000 million as Grant-in-Aid for Treatment of Thalassemia in various Health Facilities of Sindh, Rs.73.6 as Grant-in-Aid for ANF (MATRC) Centers (Karachi, Hyderabad & Sukkur), Rs.80.0 million as Grant-in-Aid for Strengthening of Chemico Bacteriological lab at Karachi & Sukkur, Rs.100.0 million as Grant-in-Aid for Cancer Foundation. Rs.383.8 million as Grant-in-Aid for Extension of CML Project for other Cancer Diseases, Rs.150.000 million as Grant-in-Aid for Dialysis in various Health Facilities of Sindh, Rs.100.000 million as Grant-in-Aid for Fatimid Foundation Sindh, Rs.1.0 billion as Grant-in-Aid for Endowment for Welfare of HIV Aids Patients, Rs.121.1 million as Grant-in-Aid for NIMRA Jamshoro, Rs.100.0 million as Grant-in-Aid for Nigahban to maintain Surgical Unit at Civil Hospital Karachi, Rs.150.0 million as Grant-in-Aid for Patient Welfare Association Karachi, Rs.250.0 million as Grant-in-Aid for Thar Foundation for establishment of Hospital @ Islamkot and Rs.183.6 million as Grant-in-Aid for Purchase of Hepatitis B Vaccine (Birth Dose).