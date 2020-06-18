Share:

KARACHI - The Government of Sindh has earmarked development budget of Rs20.1 billion in ADP 2020-21 for 198 on-going and 18 new un-approved schemes in the irrigation sector.

In his budget 2020-21 speech before the Sindh Assembly, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said that during the financial year 2019-20 Rs 23.0 billion were allocated for Irrigation Sector on Non-Development side which was reduced to Rs 17.2 billion through Revised Estimates 2019-20.

He said that the agriculture sector depends upon strong Irrigation System as Sindh province comprising three barrages - Gudu, Sukkur and Kotri - with canal system assures irrigation supplies for a cultivable command area in Sindh. Besides, the system also provides drinking water for several cities and towns. Flood protective infrastructure consisting of bunds and allied river training work is the most important sector of the system.

The Sindh CM said that the barrages and downstream irrigation system was over half a century old and had completed its useful life, therefore needed significant rehabilitation. The Sindh Government, therefore, attached importance to the rehabilitation of all the three barrages, Guddu, Sukkur & Kotri and old irrigation systems, he added.

In wake of energy crisis, the diesel operated tube wells were being converted to solar/windpower to bring the arable land under cultivation, he said.

Further, government plans to develop high efficiency irrigation systems, conserving water to cultivate additional 30,000 acres of land.

He said that initiatives have also been taken to provide water for Thar Coal Projects for generation of electricity, improve water supply to urban cities, and strengthen flood mitigation measures.

He said that the irrigation related schemes of Irrigation department includes Lining of Main Canals, Matching Allocation schemes and Thar Coal Infrastructure projects.

He said, besides provincial development budget resources, an allocation of Rs6.95 billion was provided under foreign projects assistance. Currently 106 schemes are in progress and targeted to be completed by June 2020, he said.

Among them 15 schemes pertain to lining of channels, smooth supply of irrigation water to tail-enders and improve the irrigation & drainage system in province. 33 schemes of lining of canals will line 632 miles of canals funded by ADB.

He said that in irrigation sector, main focus was on Canal improvement & Drainage Works aimed at improving operational efficiency of irrigation water and delivering equitable assured share of water at the tail.

Stored water from hill torrents of Karoonjhar and Khirthar Hills will irrigate 179,244 acres in drought affected areas of Tharparkar and provide water for people and livestock.

The Sindh CM pointed out that on the completion of small storage dams in the drought affected area Nagarparkar water will be available for people, livestock and agriculture for 14,900 acres.