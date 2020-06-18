Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) Wednesday turned witnessed bearish trend as KSE 100 index closed at 33,848 points as compared to 34,019.12 points on the last working day, with negative change of 170.44 points (0.5%). A total of 340,855,700 shares were traded compared to the trade 217,925,149 shares during the previous day, whereas the value of shares traded during the day stood at Rs10.112 billion as compared to Rs6.521 billion during last trading day. As many as 379 companies transacted shares in the Stock Market, out of which 135 recorded gain and 219 sustained losses whereas the share price of 25 companies remained unchanged. The three top traded companies were Unity Foods Ltd with a volume of 43,947,500 shares and price per share of Rs13.01,Jah Sidd. Co with a volume of 28,953,000 with price per share of Rs13.39 and Pak Refinery (R) with a volume of 13,796,500 and price per share of Rs1.89. The Philip Morris Pak recorded maximum increase of Rs119.05 per share, closing at Rs2019 while Nestle Pakistan was runner up with the increase of Rs99 per share, closing at Rs6500. Sapphire Tex witnessed maximum decrease of Rs60 per share, closing at Rs790, whereas prices of Sapphire Fibre shares decreased by Rs30 per share closing at Rs670.