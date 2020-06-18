Share:

LAHORE - The streets in Melbourne, Australia will be named after five Pakistani cricket greats, including Prime Minister Imran Khan. A housing estate project in Melbourne is naming its streets after Pakistani cricket legends, including former Pakistan captain and the winner of the 1992 World Cup, Imran Khan, Javed Miandad, Wasim Akram, Inzamam-ul-Haq and Shoaib Akhtar, to acknowledge their contribution in the game, said the information made available here on Wednesday. The streets will be named after the Pakistani cricket greats in a new housing colony in the Victorian capital, while other major figures, who have served cricket also have streets named in their honor in the same housing colony. Located in the western suburb of Rockbank, Melbourne, the streets have a big attraction for cricket fans belonging to subcontinent, now settled in Australia. The information said that it is great to see a positive response to these names, and it’s something the developer and the surrounding residents can be proud.