The rather dramatically named Corona Relief Tiger Force will provide masses of enthusiastic volunteers to aid the police, civil servants, and health officials in the plight against corona. Their tasks will range from ensuring whether social distancing rules are being followed, to providing charity relief to the poor. Others are being drafted in to help with general administrative duties. The Tigers are beginning to go to work as Pakistan eases out of weeks of precautionary lockdown to tackle Covid-19. Officials say both deaths and cases are well below initial fears, but both continue to climb.

IQRA AFZAL,

Islamabad.