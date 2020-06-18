Share:

ISLAMABAD - Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting, General (Retd) Asim Saleem Bajwa, on Wednesday, said that the pace of work on China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) had been increased during recent days.

In a tweet, rejecting the false impression about slowing down of the mega project, he said “some detractors are giving false impression of CPEC being slowed down. Not only the pace of work on the projects under CPEC has picked up recently, ground work of CPEC phase-II has also started recently”.

Asim Bajwa who also heads CPEC project informed that the mega US$7.2 billion railway up-gradation project of mainline (ML-1) was also going to be launched soon besides two hydel power projects with an investment of $3.5 billion.

The advisor said work on number of other projects such as Special Economic Zones and those belonging to agriculture sector would also be materialized soon.