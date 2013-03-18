RAWALPINDI – Excise and Taxation (E&T) Department Rawalpindi officials, in the ongoing operation against tax defaulting and unregistered vehicles, have challaned 260 vehicles during the last 24 hours.

The officials also recovered Rs600,000 during the campaign. On the directives of Director Excise Rawalpindi Chaudhry Suhail Arshad, teams of the E&T department officials under the supervision of ETO Riyaz Hussain Qureshi and AETO Waqar Kiani conducted the campaign.

in Naseerabad, Sawan Camp, Rawat and other parts of the city. They checked vehicles for token tax and registration and challaned 260 vehicles, besides recovering Rs600,000 from the defaulters.

The E&T officials advised the citizens to pay the token tax and get registered their vehicles to save themselves of any inconvenience.