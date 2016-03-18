LAHORE - The 14th Balijee International Bridge Championship will be played here from March 20 after a gap of six years with players from three countries taking part here at Lahore Gymkhana Club.

This was stated by Aijaz Ahmed of Yummy Milk Products, along with Tournament Director Ihsan Qadir and Director Media Kh Pervaiz Saeed, at a press conference held here at Lahore Gymkhana on Thursday. “Invitations were extended to teams from India, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Lebanon, UAE and Jordan. As of now confirmation of participation has been received from a ladies team of Lebanon and an open team from Jordan and one female player from India,” he said.

Aijaz said the event was being held after a gap of nearly six years which was primarily due to the security conditions in the country, which prevented foreign teams from participating even in events of international acceptability and standing.

Tournament Director Ihsan Qadir said the championship was generously sponsored by Aijaz Ahmad of Yummy Milk Products, who has agreed to revive the game. As was in the case of the previous 13 such championships, this 14th edition was also being held in memory of his late father M Iqbal, profoundly known to his fraternity as Balijee.

“Teams from Bangladesh have also accepted the invitation with confirmation still awaited,” he added.

Kh Pervaiz said from within the country, 12 teams from Karachi, four from Rawalpindi/Islamabad, one team each from Multan, Hyderabad and Abbottabad have agreed to participate. Lahore also will be strongly represented and the teams participating are 12 in number.

GOC 10 Div Maj Gen Sardar Tariq Amman will be the chief guest along with WBF Vice President Mazhar Jafri and chairman of the club Mian Misbahur Rehman.

