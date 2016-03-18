CHARSADDA - A minor child died and three others including two children sustained injuries when roof of their house collapsed due to sporadic rain in district Charsadda on Thursday.

According to details, the roof of a house of one identified as Ibrahim, resident of Enzar Kundai collapsed due to continuous rain at Tangi tehsil. Resultantly, a minor girl Hena, daughter of Ibrahim died in the incident while his mother, his sister Sana and brother Samiullah sustained injuries.