President Mamnoon Hussain has said that there is a need to focus on the field of fashion and designing in order to further enhance Pakistan’s exports adding that this would increase job opportunities and create a pool of skilled manpower in the country which will bolster the national economy.

The President said this while chairing the 5th meeting of the Senate of PIFD at the Aiwan-e-Sadr, Islamabad on Thursday. Minister for Commerce and Pro-Chancellor PIFD Eng. Khurram Dastgir, Senator Robina Khalid, member National Assembly Shereen Arshad Khan and Federal Secretary Ministry of Commerce were also present during the meeting. The meeting granted approval to the annual budget 2016-17 of PIFD and also approved the annual report of the institution. The Senate meeting discussed academic, administrative, financial and security matters related to PIFD and took decisions thereon.

The President stated that the education of fashion and design is a new concept in Pakistan which requires more attention so that national output is up to the international standard and there is improvement in local products. The President stated that there is a need to maintain the international standard in fashion and design for export purposes so that new avenues could be explored in this field but our students should uphold their cultural and religious values.

President Mamnoon emphasized that in order to enhance the standard of education and for national progress it is imperative that teachers are adequately paid and their remuneration is commensurate to their needs. The President directed to prepare recommendations for increasing the salaries of teachers and other staff members of PIFD.

The President said that our youth have become despondent due to terrorism and extremism adding that in order to turn their despondency into hope there is a need to work with dedication. The President stated that for this reason and as part of a comprehensive programme he regularly interacts with the youth by visiting their educational institutions.