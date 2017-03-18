Barry’s lead National Open points table

LAHORE - Unbeaten Barry’s team topped the points table of the National Open Polo Championship for Quaid-e-Azam Gold Cup 2017 at the end of the league round matches. Barry’s played three matches in the league round where they won two matches and drew one to become No 1 team. Newage/Master Paints finished second as they played three matches, won two and lost one and set a main final date with No 1 Barry’s. At number three were Ravi Auto team, which won one and lost two out of three while Master Paints (Black) were at number four as they lost two and drew one. Both Ravi Auto and Master Paints will vie against each other in subsidiary final. LPC president Irfan Ali Hyder has said that the presence of foreign players and umpires has added the value to the premier polo activity.–Staff Reporter

Level-III rugby coach returns home

LAHORE - Pakistan rugby head coach Shakil Ahmed has returned from Sri Lanka after successfully completing level-III coaching course. The course was held at Colombo for three days and Shakil has become the first Pakistani coach to complete the level-III course. Earlier, he had completed educator’s course and level-I and level-II courses from New Zealand. PRU president Fawzi Khawaja said the standard of rugby for the last couple of years have improved to a world level only due to the standardised coaching. He said at the moment, development coaches of the PRU were training under Shakil’s supervision and now he could deliver course to Pakistan coaches in both level I and II. On his return, Shakil thanked the PRU management, president and secretary, who trusted him for this course.–Staff Reporter

SICAS Junior National Tennis inaugurated

LAHORE - The 6th SICAS Junior National Tennis Championship 2017 was inaugurated here at the PLTA courts on Friday. Salamat School System Director Sheharyar Salamat was chief guest at the opening ceremony and witnessed the opening day matches and lauded the passion and skills of junior players, who came to participate in the tournament from across the country. Also present on the occasion were PLTA secretary Rashid Malik, Maj Gen (R) M Ashraf, SICAS Sports In-charge Asim Nawaz, chief referee Fahim Siddqiui, and a great number of players and their families. In under-18 boys’ pre-quarterfinals, Yousaf Khan, Ehsan Ali, Aqib Umar, Nazar Hussain, Musa Haroon, Hafiz Arbab, Haseeb Imran and Saqib Umar won their respective matches. In u-16 pre-quarterfinals, Ahmed, Said, Samad and Shimza were winners.–Staff Reporter

Islamabad Region U-13 trials today

ISLAMABAD - Three-day trials for selection of Islamabad Region U-13 squad will be held today (Saturday) hereat Diamond Cricket Ground at 11am. It will be maiden U-13 tournament in the country, involving all the 16 regions with "Catch 'em Young' programme”, for which Pakistan Cricket Board and National Cricket Academy (NCA) have made arrangements to unearth talent. All the players, who belong to Islamabad and Gilgit-Baltistan born on and after September 1, 2003 are eligible for trials for selection of Islamabad Region team, which will feature in the “Catch 'em Young U-13 T20 Tournament” commencing from April 10. The IRCA spokesman advised all the interested players to bring their original computerized NADRA Form-B and age certificate issued by their respective schools to participate in trials.–Staff Reporter

Sindh win men, women netball titles

ISLAMABAD - Sindh won the women and men events of National Inter-Provincial Netball Championship held here at Hamidi Hall, Pakistan Sports Complex on Friday. Pakistan Netball Federation (PNF) chairman Capt (R) Zafar Iqbal Awan was the chief guest and gave away medals and trophies to the winning teams and players. In the women event, Sindh won first position while Punjab and Balochistan were second and third. Sindh defeated Punjab 24-10 in a one-sided final, as their players never allowed Punjab any chance to settle down in the final. In the third place match, Balochistan beat KP 28-8, as Baloch girls were too hot to handle for KP girls. In the men’s final, Sindh taught netball lesson to Punjab and won the final by 28-24, while KP beat Gilgit 25-19 for the third place match.–Staff Reporter

ZTBL in command against Army in G-II

ISLAMABAD - ZTBL finished day two against Army on a comfortable note in the Patron’s Trophy Grade-II round two pool B match played here at Army Ground on Friday. After gaining 51-run first innings lead, ZTBL scored 156-4 in their second innings in 57 overs. Ali Nasir made unbeaten 75. Earlier, Army resumed their first innings at the overnight score of 60-3 and were all out for 167 in 45.5 overs with Sanaullah made 76. Imran Khan took 4-40, while Waqas and Usman Qadir took 2 wickets each. At Pinid Stadium, Customs was in supreme control against POL team, which needed 344 runs for victory. At National Ground, the match between IMEX and CDA was evenly poised as both scored 327 runs each in their first innings, as IMEX finished day tow at 57 without loss in their second innings.–Staff Reporter