ATTOCK - Punjab Police Additional Inspector General highway patrolling police Amjad Javaid Saleemi has said that 49 riverine posts were being set up in eight districts of Punjab to restrict movement of terrorists and criminals.

Addressing the inauguration ceremony of a riverine post at River Indus near Mukhad Sharif in Jand on Saturday, he said that 26 new checkpoints will be made functional in the current month, securing a 900-kilometre-long route for the safe journey.

He said that Punjab has raised a special police force to curb crimes, strengthen rescue and relief operations during floods and help protect the endangered Indus dolphin.

AIG Saleemi said that this force has been deployed in districts through which the Indus flows including Rajanpur, Rahim Yar Khan, Muzaffargarh, Dera Ghazi Khan, Layyah, Bhakkar, Mianwali and Attock.

He said that the Punjab police have been utilizing all available resources to get rid of antisocial elements and ensure the safety of property and life of the public.

Highway patrolling Rawalpindi range SSP Afzal Ahmed, District Police Officer Ibadat Nisar, Sub-divisional Police Officer Jand circle Asif Bahadur Khan and other officials were also present.

Meanwhile, Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Sheikh Aftab Ahmad has said that teachers play a vital role in preparing the youth for future challenges.

“The current government is facilitating the teachers,” he said while talking to a delegation of teachers at his residence in Attock.

Aftab said that the government has upgraded basic pay scales of the teachers keeping in view the financial problems being faced by them. He said that more than 70,000 teachers had been recruited on merit in Punjab during the last four years while in the next two months, 40,000 more teachers will be inducted.

He urged the teachers to discharge their responsibilities with dedication and honesty.

Meanwhile, Provincial Minister for Mines Chaudhry Sher Ali said that the provincial government was pooling maximum resources to ensure the provision of facilities in government schools and for the purpose, billions of rupees were being spent.

Inaugurating a newly built academic block costing Rs5.1 million in Government Boys High School Moorat, he said that the new block will provide a new environment to the students.

He said that Punjab government has recruited thousands of teachers on merit which was a revolutionary step. He said that the provincial government believed in taking practical steps rather than raising hollow slogans.

The minister urged the teachers to play a constructive role in making the new generation ready for future challenges.