LOS ANGELES - Alicia Vikander was ''kidnapped'' by her friends for 24 hours.

The 'Light Between The Oceans' star was in Paris for the Louis Vuitton show when she got a message saying for her to come outside, only to find her friends waiting for her so they could throw her a surprise bachelorette party.

She told Marie Claire magazine: ''I was there [in Paris] for the Louis Vuitton show and suddenly got a text that says, 'Go out. We need you right now.' They kidnapped me for 24 hours!'' Meanwhile, Alicia - who tied the knot with Michael Fassbender last year - previously confessed she didn't speak to Michael when they first met at the Toronto International Film Festival in 2014, and again after the BAFTA Awards shortly afterwards.

She said: ''The first two times we met, we didn't chat, we only danced.''

The pair are now living in Lisbon, Portugal and she revealed it was a place they discussed living in when they first met.

She added: ''When I met my husband three and a half years ago, he had mentioned he'd been to Lisbon and loved it, and I knew friends who were moving out there. And that was a time when I was just starting to feel really at home in London, but after Brexit I think I was like, 'Meh, you know what, I want to stay in Europe.'''

The couple are notoriously private about their relationship but Alicia previously admitted she found it ''easy'' to fall in love with the Hollywood star.

he said: ''I think we've made a clear statement that we keep certain things just between us. It was very easy to unite, but that's quite personal.''