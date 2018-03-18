Lahore - Barry’s will take on Master Paints/Rizvi’s in the main final of the Diamond Paints National Open Polo Championship for Quaid-e-Azam Gold Cup 2018 today (Sunday) here at the historical Lahore Polo Club (LPC) ground at 3:30 pm.

Barry’s team consists of Nafees Barry, Bilal Haye, Ramiro Zavaleta and Juan Maria Guinazu (Tito) while Master Paints/Rizvi’s team has Farooq Amin Sufi, Saqib Khan Khakwani, Hamza Mawaz Khan and Juaz Cruz Losada.

Diamond Paints will play against Army in the subsidiary final to be played at 1:45 pm at the same venue. Diamond Paints team comprises Mir Huzaifa Ahmed, Mumtaz Abbas Niazi, Eulogio Celestino and Macos Araya while Army team includes Brig Zulfiqar Ali Baig, Major Omer Minhas, Mighuel Luis Duggan and Ignasio Negri.

Lahore Polo Club president Irfan Ali Hyder has said that both the finalists are top teams of the tournament so a very excited and enthralling final can be expected which will provide ample opportunities to the polo enthusiasts to enjoy each and every moment of the final. “In this premier polo activity of the country, total 7 teams took part with 12 top international polo players playing alongside top national players, while these high-quality matches are being officiated by two professional international umpires.”

Irfan also thanked Diamond Paints CEO Mir Shoaib Ahmed for sponsoring the most prestigious polo tournament of the country. “Without sponsors, it is too tough to promote sports in the country so we need support of more and more sponsors to further boost this game of kings and knights.”