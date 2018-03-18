PESHAWAR - President Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry Zahidullah Shinwari called for effective legislation to curb corruption, adding that preferring national interest over personal gains would bring prosperity and development of the country.

He was addressing a ceremony organised by SCCI. Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Agriculture Ikramullah Khan Gandhapur, Patron-in-Chief Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry Fitrat Ilyas Bilour, President Charsadda Chamber of Commerce Sikandar Khan, President Abbottabad Chamber Iftikhar Ahmad, members executive council SCCI Haris Mufti, Akbar Sheraz, Nezhat Raof, Shabnam Muner, KP OGCL Manager Administration Major (R) Aslam Khattak, Additional Collector Customs Faiz Muhammad, Director Trade Development Authority Sarir-u-Din and other members of business community were present on the occasion.

Shinwari said that corruption was the root cause of the country’s backwardness and according to a report of Transparency International, corruption remained major issue of South Asia, he said. He said that corruption was increasing in the society despite the presence of anti-corruption establishment and National Accountability Bureau. He added that the country economy would be strengthened if the issues of corruption and malpractices were timely addressed.

He urged vigilant watch over revenue, taxation and police department as people, he said, always had grievance against these government departments. He said that supremacy of merit and rule of law were the key factors to create employment opportunities in the country.

On this occasion, Fahim Kolani and Aziz Ahmad of corporate research and investigation group presented detail presentation on multi media and highlighted the objectives of the seminar.