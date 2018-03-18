LAHORE - Ambassador of People’s Republic of China to Pakistan, Yao Jing, has said that China cannot afford to lose Pakistan because stability in its neighbourhood is integral to China’s development.

He made these remarks while speaking at an interactive policy dialogue organized by Lahore Centre for Peace Research (LCPR) on the topic “Pakistan-China Relations in the 21st century” which was arranged in his honour, said in a press release issued here Saturday. In his keynote speech, the Ambassador of China emphasized that Pakistan matters to China’s vision of development and growth as enshrined in last year’s 19th China’s Communist Party Convention. He said that Pakistan’s importance to China would continue to increase because of the all-weather Pak-China relations and centrality of the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) route in the Belt and Road Initiative(BRI).

Yao said that a stable Pakistan was vital to China’s growth. The Ambassador reminded the distinguished gathering that China envisages CPEC to be a lead project for connectivity and peace.

He said the project was not only for the benefit of Pakistan and China as ‘ownership of CPEC finally belongs to the whole world’.

Earlier, Ambassador Shamshad Ahmed Khan, former foreign secretary and currently Chairman Lahore Center for Peace Research, highlighted the unwavering commitment of Pakistan and China’s leadership to build stronger economic and social ties between the two countries. He emphasised that China’s relations with Pakistan were not based on transient interests but have remained unconditional. He said that China’s Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) is a huge regional agenda with mutual interests rooted in China’s and Pakistan’s common vision for a better future and prosperity of the region. Rooted within BRI was China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) initiative that harbours economic prosperity for greater benefit of the entire region. He praised the Chinese leadership in promoting world-wide connectivity for socio-economic development and reiterated that Pakistan was also determined in its commitment to support CPEC. The event was attended by the Chinese Consul General Long Dingbin, former Finance Minister, Dr Salman Shah, former Pakistan diplomats and notable defense analysts and people from the academia.

Shehbaz, Yao Jin renew Sino-Pak friendship resolve

Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and Ambassador of China in Pakistan Yao Jin met here Saturday to discuss matters of mutual interest including promotion of Pakistan-China relationships, development on the CPEC projects and cementing ties between the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and the Communist Party of China. The Chinese ambassador congratulated Shehbaz Sharif for his election as PML-N President and also conveyed greetings on behalf of the Communist Party of China. The ambassador viewed that election of Shehbaz Sharif as the party head was acknowledgement of his capabilities and hardwork, adding that relationships between the PML-N and the Communist Party of China would improve further under leadership of Shehbaz Sharif.

He mentioned that Shehbaz Sharif had given an exemplary development to Punjab and for this reason the people of the province gave special honour to him. Inviting the Chief Minister to the conference of international political parties in China, the ambassador said” “Your participation will be honour for the leadership of China.”

While, Shehbaz Sharif said the PML-N and the Communist Party of China were traditional friendly parties and bilateral relations between two parties would improve further. He said China was a trusted friend of Pakistan and Chinese leadership had proved its love for Pakistan through CPEC which had proved to be a game changer for the region.

“Friendship between Pakistan and China has been transformed into timeless relationship and we are proud of friendship with Chin,” he said and added that CPEC had been proved as a gift and it had improved bilateral ties between China and Pakistan and gave a new dimension to their friendship.

He said there was no parallel of Pakistan-China friendship in the current situation and the people of Pakistan could not ignore the exemplary friendship of China. He added the relationship between Pakistan and China was touching new heights. He thanked the leadership of China for their best wishes for his election as the head of the PML-N.