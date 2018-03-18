rawalpindi - The closing ceremony of the first national conference on “Promoting Tolerance and Wellbeing:” Emerging Trends, Challenges and Solutions” held at Fatima Jinnah Women University (FJWU), informed varsity spokesperson on Saturday.

The conference was organized by Department of Behavioural Sciences, she added. According to her, FJWU Vice Chancellor (VC) Prof Dr Samina Amin Qadir was the chief guest. VC also thanked to the honourable guest of closing ceremony Prof Dr Rukhsana Kausar, Former Director, Institute of Applied Psychology, University of Punjab, Lahore.

Addressing the ceremony, VC FJWU said that the role of schools and universities in Pakistan becomes crucial towards contributing to the promotion of tolerance among students, staff, faculty, civil society and at the national level. Universities in any country are the centre of knowledge. She said we at the university always encourage on campus academic activities by scheduling conferences, seminars and series of lectures by eminent scholar and experts who can play active role in raising awareness on different issues among students, faculty and staff. Department of behavioural sciences in collaboration with HEC has taken this initiative to promote and enhance the research quality and efficiency of the higher education learning systems by conducting such conferences.

Prof Dr Samina Amin Qadir said also thanked to all the participants, who shared their research on this platform, which would be an addition to our knowledge. “I would expect the participants to use the skills they will have learnt here and it will be now your vital responsibilities to spread the message when you back in your departments and communities,” she said.

At the end, VC distributed certificates among faculty members of behavioural sciences and presented Souvenir to Prof Dr Rukhsana Kausar, Dr Nashi Khan, Chartered Clinical Psychology, Associate Professor, Center for Clinical Psychology, University of the Punjab, Lahore, Maj (r) Basit, Chairperson Alzheimer Society, Pakistan, Brig (r) Dr Mowadat Hussain Rana, Psychiatrist, Prof Dr Farid A Minhas , Psychiatrist, Brig (r) Munawar H. Rana, Psychiatrist, Brig (r) Tanvir Akhtar and Prof Dr Shamim Zaidi.