BankIslami joins hands with Cotton & Cotton

KARACHI (PR): BankIslami Pakistan Limited (BankIslami) has signed strategic alliance with Cotton & Cotton for ThumbPay Payment & Loyalty Programme Solution. BankIslami became the 1st bank in Pakistan to launch Biometric ATM in 2006. With an extensive nationwide network of 330 branches in 113 major cities, the bank launched a complete branch banking solution based on biometrics called Bio-Banking in 2017. ThumbPay is a comprehensive Biometric Payment & Loyalty Management Solution that is enabled to accept payments using biometric authentication from customers.

Besides being low cost, ThumbPay has a built-in Loyalty Management Program along with robust business intelligence, analytics and immediate settlement for partnered merchants.

Hasan A Bilgrami, CEO BankIslami Pakistan, said, “We are excited to launch ThumbPay services for customers and partnering up with Cotton & Cotton. ThumbPay is part of BankIslami’s vision to enable customers undertake entire spectrum of banking without any paper, plastics cards or gadgets. We look forward to making a positive difference in digital payments in Pakistan & redefine customer experience via ThumbPay ”.

Alam Najiullah, CEO Cotton & Cotton added, “ThumbPay is an exciting combination of end to end payment solution & customer loyalty program, backed by robust analytics for businesses. We foresee a long lasting and mutually beneficial partnership with BankIslami and envisage ThumbPay as a comprehensive solution in helping Cotton & Cotton properly assess customer preferences to design targeted campaigns, attaining maximum ROI & customer satisfaction”.

Emirates Skywards marks milestone with 20m members

LAHORE (PR): Emirates Skywards, the award-winning loyalty programme of Emirates airline, has reached 20 million members.

To celebrate this major milestone, Emirates Skywards will be celebrating with its members. Those travelling from Dubai on Emirates flights during the week that began 4th March started looking forward to little surprises at check-in, on board and in the lounges for some of its longest-standing members.

In an average month, Emirates Skywards welcomes 220,000 new members across the globe. The top 5 countries with the largest member bases are spread across 4 continents reflecting Emirates’ six-continent global network. UK has the biggest membership base at 2.6 million, followed by the US with 1.8 million members. Australia has 1.7 million members and India and the UAE, the airline’s home base, follow closely with 1.4 million members each.

“The programme has evolved in the 17 years since its inception in line with changing travel and lifestyle habits. Emirates Skywards is focussed on delivering ever more personalised experiences for its members. We provide a wide array of earn and redeem options across a number of categories: travel, retail and lifestyle and across geographies, leveraging more than 100 partners worldwide,” explaineds Dr Nejib Ben Khedher, senior vice president of Emirates Skywards. Philips Lighting intends to change company name

KARACHI (PR): Philips Lighting, the world leader in lighting, has announced intention to change company name to Signify while keeping the Philips brand for its products. The choice of our new company name originates from the fact that light becomes an intelligent language, which connects and conveys meaning. The company will continue to use the Philips brand, the most trusted lighting brand in the world, under the existing licensing agreement with Royal Philips. “We’re excited to announce our new company name as another step in our transformation journey,” said Philips Lighting CEO Eric Rondolat.

“Our new company name is a clear expression of our strategic vision and a fabulous opportunity to introduce a new corporate look and feel that is uniquely our own and will serve to further unite our 32,000 employees. At the same time, we remain proud to continue to use the Philips brand on our products,” he added.

Philips Lighting’s roots date back more than 125 years to the business founded by Frederik and Gerard Philips in 1891 in the Dutch town of Eindhoven. Throughout its history, the company has been at the forefront of many of the lighting industry’s major advancements. Today, it leads the industry worldwide in conventional, LED and connected lighting, with the largest connected lights network in the world. The new company name satisfies the company’s contractual requirements under the Company Name License Agreement with Royal Philips, which requires that it changes less than 18 months after Royal Philips no longer has a controlling interest. In view of the renaming of the company, a proposal to amend the articles of association of Philips Lighting N.V. will be submitted to the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders to be held on May 15. The Philips Lighting N.V. stock exchange ticker will remain (Euronext: LIGHT).