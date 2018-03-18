LAHORE - A lawyer on Saturday moved an application before the Lahore High Court seeking directives for Pemra to ban broadcasting anti-judiciary speeches by Muhammad Safdar, son-in-law of ousted prime minister Nawaz Sharif. Advocate Azhar Siddique filed the application in an already pending case against the alleged contemptuous speeches of ousted prime minister Nawaz Sharif, his daughter Maryam Safdar and other leaders of the PML-M.

He said Captain Safdar had repeatedly been maligning judges including the chief justice of Pakistan by using contemptuous remarks and defamatory language. He said PEMRA had failed to play its role as regulator. He said that Safdar while addressing the National Assembly used a contemptuous language against the judge(s) of the Supreme Court. The lawyer-petitioner prayed the court to ban broadcast of speeches by retired Capt Muhammad Safdar against the state institutions including military and the judiciary.

He also prayed the court to direct the authority to suspend licenses of television channels that telecast hate material, hate speeches, derogatory remarks against the state institutions like judiciary. Justice Sayyed Mazhar Ali Akbar Naqvi who was hearing the similar matter asked the Chief Justice to form a larger bench for hearing of the identical petitions questioning alleged anti-judiciary speeches.