OKARA-The 444th Urs of Sufi saint Hazrat Syed Muhammad Ibrahim alias Daud Bandagi has started at Shergarh and the celebrations would continue till March 21st.

The Saint originally came from Iranian city Kirman, so his lineage at Shergarh is titled as Kirmani. Daud Bandagi reached this land and raised his abode at Shergarh where thousands of people converted to Islam at his hand after observing his noble character and obedience to Allah. He used to recite the holy name of Allah 'Ya Wadood', so his disciples named him Hazrat Daud Bandagi. Every year, devotees arrive at Shergarh not only from across Pakistan but also from abroad. Before partition, devotees from all parts of the subcontinent used to reach Shergarh bare-footed to pay homage to the Sufi saint.

District Police Officer Hassan Asad Alvi has deployed over 800 policemen, under DSP Renala Khurd, for the security of pilgrims. The police have also installed CCTV cameras at the shrine of the Sufi saint to monitor the movement of the suspects.

DRUG-PUSHER HELD

A drug-pusher was nabbed with 1.2kg of hashish. A team of B-Division police, on a tip-off, raided a place near Octroi Post No.6 and held Zulfiqar Ali, resident of 14/GD village, Bhag Singhwala with 1.2kg of Charas. A case was registered against him.

On the other hand, police nabbed a youth who sent a wave of fear in City Grain Market by firing shots into the air.

The A-Division police were complained about the youth identified as Majid Hussain, resident of Jorian Bridge. They accused him of firing handgun shots into the air to harass people. The police arrested the accused, recovered a 30 bore pistol from his possession and registered a case against him.