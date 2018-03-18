Rawalpindi - Residents are facing a lot of difficulties to table their complaints before the office of Deputy Commissioner due to the ‘busy schedule or non-availability’ of the DC during the office hours.

Talking to The Nations on Friday, a large number people waiting outside the Deputy Commissioner office complained that Deputy Commissioner Talat Mehmood Gondal, who is also holding additional charge of district health and education and Zila Council as head, is hardly available in his office for listening to their complaints.

We have to wait for hours outside his office to lodge our complaints with him because of his meetings with the politicians or government officers, they added.

Officially, the DC is bound to listen to the public complaints from 11am to 1pm in his office but unfortunately he remains busy in holding meetings with the government functionaries ignoring the maladies of complainants.

According to a press note issued here, the DC chaired a meeting held in connection with construction of cricket ground and Rawal Sports Programme at the Rawal Road besides meeting with PML-N MNA Javed Ikhlas.

Ijaz Satti, a senior citizen who came from Murree, told The Nation that public transporters were involved in fleecing the passengers by charging Rs60 from Alyoot to Sahnsa, Union Council Potha Sharif and he along with another local arrived at DC office at 8:30am to lodge a complaint against the looting spree of transporters. He said the clock is striking 12:10pm but they are still being kept in the waiting queue by the staffers of DC, saying he is busy in meetings.

“I am an old man and cannot sit for long hours. We thought we would be given a special preference by the DC but we were wrong. Here protocol is given to politicians or the government officers and the common citizens are being humiliated,” he said.

Another citizen namely Idress Abbasi, who came from the Prime Minister’s native town Upper Dewal, also expressed his deep concerns over the way the public are being treated at the DC Office.

He said that he wanted to meet with DC to lodge a complaint but the staffers of DC are not allowing him to go inside. “I am seeing a wooden board installed outside the DC Office with a written note “Meeting Time 11am to 1pm” but this public time is also being given to VVIPs by the DC,” he said in a chocked voice.

He demanded Chief Minister Punjab Mian Shehbaz Sharif to direct DC Talat Mehmood Gondal not to humiliate public.

Muhammad Imran of Qasim Market was of view that some powerful land mafia is trying to grab his precious piece of land by showing fake ownership documents and he arrived at the DC Office to tender an application to hold an inquiry into the case and to ascertain the original landowner.

“But here I am facing trouble in meeting with DC. I am told that DC Sahib is busy in meeting with an MNA and other officers of the district government,” he said. A female belonging to Bunda Rawat told The Nation that former EDO Education Qazi Zahoor had levelled baseless allegations against her daughter who is heading a government-run school.

“Though we met with the DC, yet our problem is still not unresolved. It is impossible for us to pay visit to DC office daily,” she said. Muhammad Hussain, a disabled man from Fauji Colony, told that he wanted to tender an application with DC for getting financial assistance to buy copies and books for his siblings but staffers of DC are not allowing him to go inside the office to meet him.

All the complainants demanded the chief minister Punjab to direct DC not to entertain VVIPs during the time he officially bounds to listen to the public complaints.

DC Talat Mehmood Gondal, however, when approached for his comments over public ordeals, said: “No such issue exists. I remain in office except when I have personal attendance in the court. I was in office for almost full day for the last seven including today.”