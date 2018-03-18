islamabad - Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Capt (Retd) Mushtaq Ahmed on Saturday directed the authorities concerned to take action against illegal constructions in the surroundings of under construction Model Jail in the Sector H-16.

According to this agency, the deputy commissioner, while taking notice of illegal constructions directed all assistant commissioners and magistrates to present him report on daily basis.

He also directed the authorities to register cases against the violators and put them behind bars. The directive was issued after observing law and order situation in the area.

Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal had laid the groundbreaking ceremony of the Model Jail in Islamabad’s H-16 sector, few days ago.

Following the inauguration, some land grabbers with the alleged support of local police and CDA officials started constructions in the surroundings of the jail.

Taking notice of the constructions, the deputy commissioner directed the police to take action against the violators under section 144.