LOS ANGELES - Demi Lovato has opened up about her battle with substance abuse during a concert in Brooklyn. The 25-year-old singer recently celebrated six years of sobriety after entering rehab for an addiction to alcohol and an eating disorder, and during her recent show in Brooklyn, she took a moment to thank her fans for helping to ''save [her] life'', as well as encouraging other people in her situation to seek help.

She said on stage: ''Yesterday, six years ago, I was drinking vodka out of a Sprite bottle at 9 in the morning, throwing up in the car. And I just remember thinking, 'This is no longer cute. This is no longer fun. And I'm just like my dad.'

So I took a look at my life and I said, 'Something has to change, I've got to get sober' - so I did.

''I made changes in my life, and the reason I became so open about my story is because I know that there are people here tonight that need to ask for help, and I want you to know that that's okay. Mental health is something that we all need to talk about, and we need to take the stigma away from it. So let's raise the awareness, let's let everybody know it's okay to have a mental illness, it's okay to have an addiction problem. I'm bipolar - like, whatever! I take care of myself. And I can never say 'Thank you' enough to you guys for the support that you've given me over the years, and you've forgiven me for my mistakes. Thank you for being a part of saving my life, I love you guys.''

The 'Sorry Not Sorry' singer received thunderous applause for her speech, and her tour mates DJ Khaled and Kehlani also appeared on stage to share touching messages of support to the star in honour of her sobriety milestone.

Kehlani said: ''You give me hope and strength and pride, and every bit of myself that I am - the good side, the bad side, the funny side, the quirky side. You are 100 percent yourself, and that is so rare in this world and this industry. I'm so, so, so, so proud of you, and honoured to know you.''

Whilst DJ Khaled added: ''What you've overcome through trials and tribulations, through dark clouds, you found the sunshine, and now the sun in shining on you forever. And every night you come light up the stage and you represent your fans, and that's so amazing.''

Demi reached six years of sobriety on Thursday, and took to Twitter at the time to share her excitement.