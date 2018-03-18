ISLAMABAD - Senior professionals of the engineering community at an interactive-technical session held here on Saturday called for doing proper home-work to take benefit of CPEC.

It is imperative to properly conceive, plan and negotiate the CPEC to ensure its trickle-down impact on the life of a common man, said Engr. Zamir Ahmed Awan, who worked as diplomat in Pakistani embassy in Beijing and had a long working experience with Chinese officials and enterprises.

The event was arranged by Institution of Engineers Pakistan, Rawalpindi-Islamabad Center (IEP-RIC) to sensitize the young engineers about various aspects of the ongoing Sino-Pak socio-economic partnership.

Engr Zamir who has recently set up a Chinese Studies Center of Excellence here at the National University of Science and Technology gave a detailed presentation on opportunities, challenges and way-forward in special reference to CPEC.

The session was part of the series of events, being arranged by the IEP-RIC on regular basis for professional development of the young engineers, enabling them to play their productive role in the country’s socio-economic development.

The session was presided over by Chairman IEP-RIC Engr. Hafiz M. Ehsanul Haq Qazi. Those who participated in the talks included the Center's Vice President Engr Dr Atta Ullah Shah, Secretary Engr Shafiqur Rehman and event’s coordinator Engr. Najamuddin.

They emphasized that the all the work relating to CPEC should be made transparent, and the main stakeholders should be involved in its implementation.

It was noted that the leadership of the two countries attached high importance to their economic partnership and wished that the CPEC that is a huge regional connectivity plan should be made successful.

To China, the resource person Engr Zamir said the CPEC is a role-model for its rest of corridor projects in the region, as well as the Belt and Road Initiative.

CPEC, he said, is a huge opportunity for economic prosperity, and it is now up to the Pakistani side to benefit from it by understanding its various dynamics with due sincerity and commitment.

The CPEC, he added has given confidence to Pakistan to overcome its various socio-economic issues.

Engr. Zamir further said China’s influence in the region will have a very positive impact on achieving the targets of peace and stability. About the background of the CPEC, he said the idea of this connectivity plan was conceived years before to have China’s access to Arabian Sea through Pakistan.

About the China’s rapid growth, he said it was due to visionary and sincere leadership of China.

China, he added, is a hard-working and disciplined nation that brought miracles in their development process. Today, the country has emerged as World’s second largest economy and it is moving fast to play leadership role in all sectors of economy world over.