ISLAMABAD - The Federal Investigation Agency could recover a negligible amount of sum in the Employees Old-Age Benefits Institution scam involving billions of rupees.

The EOBI had purchased properties from firms/sellers in Islamabad, Lahore and Karachi in a non-transparent manner and in violation of the Public Procurement Regulatory Authority (PPRA) rules and bypassing the operating manual of the EOBI rules.

Of the Rs32.85 billion, only Rs 2.38 billion could be recovered in the last five years, according to the latest report of the FIA submitted to the Supreme Court.

In 2013, former chief justice Iftikhar Muhammad Chaudhry directed the FIA to investigate the obscure and illegal investments made by former EOBI chairman Zafar Iqbal Gondal and others in real estate properties.

The former EOBI chairman and other officials allegedly misused their official positions and entered into agreements with different real estate dealers/firms including the Defence Housing Authority (DHH) and purchased properties on exorbitant rates without properly ascertaining/evaluating their market value, ownership and entitlement, causing a loss of billions of rupees to the EOBI.

According to the latest FIA report, a total of 18 cases had been registered in the scam, which included 10 cases in Lahore, seven in Islamabad and one case in Karachi.

Prominent among the parties/firms the EOBI had entered into agreements to purchase properties included the DHA, Eden Housing Limited, Vision Developers, owned by Pakistan Tahreek-e-Insaf leader Aleem Khan, and Pak Arab Housing Scheme, owned by a late Pakistan People’s Party senator.

The FIA report, a copy available with The Nation, said that challans have been submitted in respective courts in all the 18 cases involving 32 accused and the cases were under trial.

The report further said that of the 32 accused persons, 13 were on bail, 12 have obtained pre-arrest bail while seven were absconding.

According to the report, in Punjab, a total of Rs1.26 billion was recovered out of the Rs7.5 billion. Similarly, of the Rs24.2 billion invested in Islamabad, Rs0.48 billion was recovered. Similarly, of the Rs1.13 billion invested in Karachi, Rs0.64 billion was recovered.

According to the report, of the 742 plots (684 residential and 58 commercial) purchased in Phase I&II of River Edge Housing Scheme Park View Villas Lahore, 226 commercial plots were purchased on exorbitant rates, benefiting the owner of Vision Developer to the tune of Rs2,600 million.

The market value of these plots was Rs1,040 million, but a price of Rs1,300 million was paid causing a loss of Rs260 million to the EOBI, the report said.

The report reveals, neither a single penny could be recovered nor the charges could be framed in the scam, however, a complete challan had been submitted and the case is under trial.

Similarly, in another shoddy deal, the EOBI officials gave an illegal benefit of Rs1,437 million to the owner of Diamond Associates and Proprietors in purchasing commercial plots at Mouza Sehjpal near DHA Lahore. The charge is yet to be framed and no amount had been recovered and only the challan has been submitted and the case is under trial, the FIA report said.

In another case, the EOBI officials purchased a plot on Mall Road opposite Aitcheson College on exorbitant price, giving a benefit of Rs790 million to the owner of Real Estate Developer and Management (Pvt) Ltd. The FIA report said that no amount had been recovered in this scam.

The EOBI purchased 1.08-kanal at 36-C, Lower Mall, Lahore on an exorbitant rate of Rs84 million and no amount had been recovered in the scam and the case is under trial before special judge central-III Lahore.

The FIA report said that it was also carrying out inquiries in projects namely EOBI Serena Hotel Project Lahore, Construction of Residential Buildings in Sialkot and Construction of Mix Used Development Projects on Allama Iqbal Road Lahore.

The report said that irregularities of billion of rupees had been committed in these projects, where several consultancies/firms were involved with the EOBI officials.

According to the FIA report, seven cases had been registered separately in Islamabad against Zafar Gondal, members of the board of directors and other employees on charges of causing billions of rupees to the national exchequer in connivance with private firms/persons.

These cases include the purchase of a land cruiser costing Rs19.38 million, in the name of project vehicle, which remained under Gondal’s possession causing further loss of Rs4.2 million on fuel; purchase of 160 marla land at an exorbitant rate of Rs200,000 per marla against the market value of Rs70,000 per marla.

Likewise, another shoddy purchase was made in Crown Plaza in F-7 Markaz Islamabad at an exorbitant rate of Rs1002 million against the actual cost of Rs626 million, causing a loss of Rs376 million to the EOBI while Gondal received Rs81.6 million in kickback.

Similarly, another deal was made with M/s Suhail Ahmed Khan Associates by illegally enhancing the consultancy contract/fee from Rs55.20 million to Rs141.67 million in purchasing a property in Overseas Employment Corporation Tower locate in G-9/4 Islamabad.

The EOBI officials misusing their official authority purchased plots/villas at exorbitant rates from DHA without proper evaluation and ascertaining the title and ownership of the said land as the purchased land belonged to the Punjab Forest Department, said the report regarding another case causing a loss of Rs6.82 billion to the EOBI and the matter was pending before Lahore High Court.

Another inquiry is underway into alleged corruption of Rs2.75 billion in Sector I-8 Islamabad by the EOBI officials and its subsidiary company Pakistan Real Estate Investment & Management Company (Pvt) Ltd, the report said.

In Karachi, a case had been registered against the EOBI management for illegally purchasing 4 acres disputed land from a woman, Nighat Asad, at the exorbitant rate of Rs2.023 billion against the actual cost of Rs0.87 billion, causing a loss of Rs1.13 billion to the exchequer, the FIA report said.