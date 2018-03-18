ISLAMABAD - The Federal Investigation Agency on Saturday recovered 133 passports from the possession of a human smuggler during a raid at 6th Road area of Rawalpindi. A senior officer of the FIA said that agency’s deputy director anti-human trafficking cell (AHTC), on the directions of the director FIA Islamabad, conducted a raid along with his team at Adeel Autos, a motorbike shop, at 6th Road, Rawalpindi. The team recovered 133 passports from the shop and its owner has been arrested on the spot, the officer said. According to preliminary investigations, the accused is involved in sending people to Europe without any legal authority. The officer said that a case had been registered against the accused for further investigations.