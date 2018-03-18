islamabad - Federal Minister for Human Rights Mumtaz Ahmed Tarar on Saturday said the government was endeavouring to protect rights of women according to the Islamic teachings, social norms of our society and international obligations.

Addressing a national conference on women rights titled ‘Gender Equality in Islam’ organised by the Universal Interfaith Peace Mission in collaboration with the Ministry of Human Rights to mark International Women Day, Tarar said that empowerment of the rural women was the top priority of the incumbent government.

Tarar said that women were contributing a major role in progress of the country and the government was endeavouring to give them a conducive environment for their professional growth and rendering their responsibilities with peace of mind.

“We are also working on the welfare of vulnerable groups of the society and striving to ensure equal rights to them”, he added.

For the purpose, he said, the National Plan of Action for human rights is being enforced in the country under the directions of the Prime Minister. Under the action plan, a campaign had been launched to bring a positive change in the behaviour of people and to counter extremism in the society, he said.

In his welcome address, UIPM Chairman Dr GR Chishti tried to point out the reasons women were deprived of their due rights due to lack of knowledge on the part of religious scholars and politicians.

He pointed out that at the times of ignorance, the Arabs were the most ignorant people who did all the cruelties and deprived women of their status and rights. Islam at that time (1400 years ago) abolished all the dark practices of the ignorant Arabs and bestowed women with due rights that no any other religion has given so far and thus women in Islam are considered precious and valuable and have been granted recognition, protection, respect, modesty and are honoured with integrity, prosperity and due rights in all codes of life. “Islam is a complete code of life not only for men but also for women,” he added.

Quoting various examples from Holy Quran, Dr Chishti spoke at length about the spiritual, economic, social, educational, legal and political rights of women in Islam. “Women has right to be consulted as other family members have right to be consulted.

Many people believe that it is folly to act or listen to women’s advice. In fact they themselves are disbelievers and unaware of the Sunnah of Holy Prophet Hazrat Mohammad (peace be upon him),” said Dr Chishti.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Amineh Hoti Director Interfaith Dialogue Centre Islamabad said the objective of observing the International Women’s Day was to make the country’s women self-reliant and provide them with an effective status in the society.

Another speaker, Shabana Kausar encouraged women to also contribute their services in different professional fields to match their women contemporaries in the world.