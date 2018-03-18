SIALKOT-Punjab Agriculture Director General Syed Zafaryab Haider has said that the Punjab government was making revolutionary measures for the welfare of the farmers.

Addressing a meeting of the local farmers at village Chanduwal-Narowal, he added that the government was also providing them the interest-free soft term agricultural loans, provision of quality seeds and fertilizers on subsidized rates, issuance of Kissan Cards, free chemical examination of the agri lands and training of the growers and farmers on the proper use of the advance farm machinery.

He said that these measures were paving the way for bringing green revolution in Punjab. He said that the government's policies were also helping bring economic betterment of the growers. He said that the government was encouraging the growers and farmers at every level.

Meanwhile, Livestock Department distributed 300 poultry units to local women in Narowal and Zafarwal tehsils on subsidised rates for the promotion of poultry farming. Each poultry unit contains one cock and six hens and the Livestock Department was providing the poultry unit on special subsidised rate of Rs840 per unit against its actual price of Rs1,000 per poultry unit.

The Livestock Department has yet distributed as many as 3,108 poultry units among Narowal district's rural women during the last year for the promotion of poultry farming there as well.