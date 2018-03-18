islamabad - Keeping in view the shortage of rooms for students at the Federal Government Model School Margala View Housing Scheme D-17, groundbreaking of the new block was performed by Deputy Mayor Islamabad Mohammad Azam Khan.

It was the longstanding demand of the residents of Margala View Housing Scheme D-17 where the shortage of classrooms was creating a lot of problems for the teachers who could not enrol students and the residents have to send their children to schools far from the area.

Deputy Mayor Azam Khan in his brief address on the occasion said that provision of quality education was top on their agenda and referred to the special incentives given by the PML-N government for refurbishing and up-gradation of the schools in the Federal Capital and its suburban areas.

He also paid tributes to Pakistan Qaumi Yakjhati Council Chairman Naseem Usmani for his tireless efforts in highlighting the problems being faced by the students in D-17 and pushed them for early launch of new block to meet the growing needs of the school.

He also referred to the efforts of Usmani toward approval of the government plan for establishment of first women university in Islamabad and its approval would be made by the federal cabinet in its upcoming meeting next week.

Naseem ahmad Usmani, a social worker and educationist said that by providing quality education to youth they could make them productive and useful members of society as well as prepare them for the ever increasing challenges.

He stressed the need for provision of proper educational facilities to the people living in far-flung areas of the country as in this way besides meeting their obligation toward them of providing quality education they would be brought into national mainstream.

Principal of the school Mrs. Wajahat thanked the Directorate General of Federal Education for meeting their genuine demand of new education block for the school. She also thanked for enrolment of sixth class students in the school from this educational year and hoped that in the coming year the school would be upgraded to the higher secondary level.