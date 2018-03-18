BAHAWALPUR - PTI women’s wing local leader Shehla Raza threw eggs and tomatoes at Ayesha Gulalai as the latter arrived at a hotel for press conference in Multan on Saturday.

The former also chanted “Go Gulali Go” which the latter responded saying that they were astray and they did not know what they were doing. “They are my brothers and sisters and who have been put on a wrong path. In Politics, one must not his temper,” Gulalai pointed out.

Addressing the news conference, PTI-G leader Ayesha Gulalai said political parties in power have nothing to do with public welfare and though they are rivals in politics, they are one against public.

She stressed the need for putting an end to the culture of dynastic politics in Pakistan, adding that Bahawalpur province should be restored on the administrative basis as per aspirations of the local population. She said that the PTI-G would field its candidates throughout the country in the next general election.

“If people of Bahawalpur want their province restored, it should be restored immediately not unlike Europe where people’s demands are met through referendum,” she pointed out, adding that decisions through plebiscite strengthened the federation. She flayed the ruling parties, saying that they had nothing to do with solution to the public woes.

“People have been witnessing defection of the corrupt politicians from one party to another. All the political parties do not give importance to the people of middle class,” she said. She criticised, without mentioning name that those who claimed to bring about change in the country had promoted dynastic politics by giving ticket to Ali Tareen in Lodhran by-election. “There is a huge contradiction in politicians’ words and actions. That is why shoes were thrown at them. It is start of the public revolt against them,” she maintained.

She claimed that the PTI (G) would give representation to the poor, youth, farmers and physically challenged people throughout the country.

“If local population demand Bahawalpur and Saraiki provinces, their demand should be met through plebiscite,” she stressed. She further said that in Pakistan, there should be a limit imposed on property and whoever has more than that limit should distribute it to the poor. “Leaders should be servants of the people.”