ORAKZAI AGENCY - Security forces thwarted a major sabotage bid by seizing huge cache of weapons and ammunition in Orakzai Agency on Saturday. Sources said that security forces launched search operation in Onday Garhi area of lower Orakzai where they recovered huge quantity of weapons including rocket launchers, stand guns, anti-aircraft gun, 5,000 cartridges and 52 boxes. Search operation is underway to arrest the miscreants, however; no arrest has been made so far.